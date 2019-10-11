Rivers and Lakes Rainfall Update 2



11 October 2019





MetService have now lifted the Severe Weather Watch for heavy rainfall in Coastal Otago. The heaviest of the predicted rainfall has passed, but light to moderate rainfall is still expected to continue through to midday Saturday.

Rivers and streams in Coastal Otago are continuing to rise after persistent rainfall overnight and today. However, as rainfall intensities are now predicted to slowly ease, these are unlikely to cause flooding.

In the Queenstown Lakes District, Lakes Wakatipu and Wanaka are starting to reach their peaks and are still well below flood risk levels. Rainfall intensities are easing, but the lake levels will continue to be monitored.

The duty flood officer is continuing to monitor the situation.

ORC’s water monitoring data, including rainfall and flow summaries, can be viewed online at https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts

