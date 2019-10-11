Rivers and Lakes Rainfall Update 2
Friday, 11 October 2019, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
11 October 2019
MetService have now lifted
the Severe Weather Watch for heavy rainfall in Coastal
Otago. The heaviest of the predicted rainfall has passed,
but light to moderate rainfall is still expected to continue
through to midday Saturday.
Rivers and streams in
Coastal Otago are continuing to rise after persistent
rainfall overnight and today. However, as rainfall
intensities are now predicted to slowly ease, these are
unlikely to cause flooding.
In the Queenstown Lakes
District, Lakes Wakatipu and Wanaka are starting to reach
their peaks and are still well below flood risk levels.
Rainfall intensities are easing, but the lake levels will
continue to be monitored.
The duty flood officer is
continuing to monitor the situation.
ORC’s water
monitoring data, including rainfall and flow summaries, can
be viewed online at https://www.orc.govt.nz/managing-our-environment/water/water-monitoring-and-alerts
ends
