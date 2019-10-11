Parliamentary event to mark World Restart a Heart Day 2019

MPs and parliamentary staff will have the opportunity to join members of the public and students from Tawa Intermediate School in learning more about CPR and to have a go for themselves.

The New Zealand Resuscitation Council, supported by Wellington Free Ambulance is being hosted by Greg O’Connor (Member for Ōhāriu) at a CPR training event at Parliament Buildings (within the Seddon Statue area) on Tuesday 15th October between 12 noon and 2.00pm. In the event of inclement weather the event will take place in the West Foyer.

The event is part of the World Restart a Heart Day initiative to raise awareness about suddenly cardiac arrest management. NZ Resuscitation Council Chief Executive Kevin Nation says this will be an opportunity for everyone that attends to practice CPR.

Throughout October thousands of resuscitation trainers around the world will take part in a co-ordinated effort to demonstrate life-saving cardiopulmonary skills to as many people as they can and encourage everyone to have-a-go. These events will take place in the weeks leading up to World Restart a Heart Day on 16 October.

Only one in ten survive a cardiac arrest. We can beat that, and that's what World Restart a Heart Day is all about” Nation says.



