Burglary of bee boxes, Napier
Friday, 11 October 2019, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the burglary of more than 80 beehive
boxes from a Napier business are seeking help from the
public.
Around 3:30am on Wednesday 9 October, a white
wellsided ute, possibly a Ford Courier or Mazda, arrived at
Beagles Bees on Edmundsen Street in Onekawa.
The offenders
had taped over the registration plates.
They loaded 82 bee
boxes, each containing a number of frames but no honey or
bees, onto the ute and covered the tray with a
tarpaulin.
The boxes and frames have the identification
number H4127 branded into them.
This is a big loss for a
local business and for the community, and we would urge
anyone who knows anything about this to come
forward.
Anyone with information on the burglary or the
boxes is asked to please contact Hastings Police on 105.
