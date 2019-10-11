Burglary of bee boxes, Napier

Police investigating the burglary of more than 80 beehive boxes from a Napier business are seeking help from the public.

Around 3:30am on Wednesday 9 October, a white wellsided ute, possibly a Ford Courier or Mazda, arrived at Beagles Bees on Edmundsen Street in Onekawa.

The offenders had taped over the registration plates.

They loaded 82 bee boxes, each containing a number of frames but no honey or bees, onto the ute and covered the tray with a tarpaulin.

The boxes and frames have the identification number H4127 branded into them.

This is a big loss for a local business and for the community, and we would urge anyone who knows anything about this to come forward.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the boxes is asked to please contact Hastings Police on 105.





