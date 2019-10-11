New measles case confirmed in Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is asking all passengers on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Napier on Monday 7 October at 4:30pm, as well as anyone who visited domestic terminals linked to this flight, to check their immunity to measles and be extra vigilant for symptoms.

A male in his 20’s from Hawke’s Bay has today been confirmed with measles and was a passenger on the following Air New Zealand flight, before he knew he had measles:

• Flight Air NZ 5019 - Monday 7 October from Auckland to Napier (4:30pm departure – approximate 5:30pm arrival into Napier)

The new measles case takes the total number of measles cases in Hawke’s Bay, this year, to seven.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the new case was very likely linked to the Auckland outbreak and it was important that everyone on the flight check their immunity status and watch out for signs of measles.

Measles spreads easily via coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.

“It usually takes 7-14 days to start experiencing measles symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune, either because you haven’t had both doses of the Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine, or you haven’t had the disease previously.

“This means anyone not immune who is linked to this flight may start experiencing symptoms from 14 to 21 October,” Dr Eyre said.

If you start to develop symptoms that could be measles, or have been in contact with anyone who is a confirmed case please, phone your GP or contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 . Be sure to call before visiting your GP to prevent infecting others.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has up-to-date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand or www.ourhealthhb.nz .