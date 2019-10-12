Serious crash, Shannon

A person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 57 between a truck and a car last night.

It happened at the intersection with Marinoto Road around 10:15pm.

Another person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

We will release the name proactively once we are in a position to do so.

