Missing person - Christchurch
Saturday, 12 October 2019, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Missing person - Christchurch"
Police are currently
appealing for sightings of Fergus Stephen, who's been
reported missing.
The 24-year-old was dropped off at the
Lewis Pass car park entrance to the St James walkway on 27
September, where it was his intention to cover the walkway
for the following 10 days.
As Mr Stephen failed to turn up
after more than 10 days, his family alerted the Police on 10
October.
He's 6 feet tall and is of slim build and was
last seen wearing a dark brown full-length oilskin Paka
sweater, green fleece pants and he also had a dark brown and
green beanie.
If anyone has seen him in the area or
anywhere else since 27 September please contact Christchurch
Police at 03-363 7400 and quote event number
P039403228.
