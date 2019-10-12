Missing person - Christchurch

Police are currently appealing for sightings of Fergus Stephen, who's been reported missing.

The 24-year-old was dropped off at the Lewis Pass car park entrance to the St James walkway on 27 September, where it was his intention to cover the walkway for the following 10 days.

As Mr Stephen failed to turn up after more than 10 days, his family alerted the Police on 10 October.

He's 6 feet tall and is of slim build and was last seen wearing a dark brown full-length oilskin Paka sweater, green fleece pants and he also had a dark brown and green beanie.

If anyone has seen him in the area or anywhere else since 27 September please contact Christchurch Police at 03-363 7400 and quote event number P039403228.

