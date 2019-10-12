Property on standby for $32m Powerball winner

Property on standby for $32m Powerball winner

With Lotto Powerball jackpotting to $32m tonight, one real estate agency is claiming they have the perfect property for the lucky winner – and better still, it’s priced to the leave the winner with most of their money.

“We have the perfect North Auckland property fit for a multi-million-dollar Powerball winner. This extensive country retreat will deliver them the ultimate lifestyle,” says Liam Collett - owner of Century 21 Collett Realty who’s marketing the property with colleague Donna a'Beckett.

Mr Collett says the stunning estate at 273 Forestry Road, Waitoki now has an equally stunning asking price. At $5,295,000, it is below both CV and a registered valuation.

“The Powerball winner would definitely look the part with this property. They’d secure a 605sqm architecturally-designed home on over 20 hectares in great proximity to Auckland,” says Donna a’Beckett.

“I would, however, suggest to them that they also buy a helicopter. There’s plenty of room for a helicopter on the lawn, as we’ve parked one there before,” she says.

To view Century 21’s listing of 273 Forestry Road, Waitoki, please visit: https://unsworthheights.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/07/waitoki/466414

“We’re all about creating extraordinary real estate experiences and 273 Forestry Road delivers the absolute dream lifestyle. If the $32m is won tonight, we look forward to getting the call. In fact, we’d even go and pick them up,” says Liam Collett.

www.century21.co.nz

Ends





© Scoop Media

