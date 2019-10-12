Appeal for information aggravated robbery, Tauranga
Saturday, 12 October 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Appeal for information following aggravated robbery,
Tauranga"
Tauranga Police is appealing to the public for
information following an armed robbery in Matua, Tauranga
last night.
At 7.22pm yesterday, Friday 11 October, a
masked man entered the Matua Dairy on Levers Road, Matua in
Tauranga.
He presented a pistol at the shop attendant and
left with minimal cash, and was last seen turning down Ranui
Street.
The offender is believed to have spent time in the
area prior to the robbery and Police would like to speak to
anyone who was nearby at the time, and saw anyone
suspicious.
Police would also like to speak anyone who may
have seen or have knowledge of a white Honda Stream station
wagon in the area at the same time.
Any person with
information can contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 and
ask to speak to Detective Constable Aaron Williams, or they
can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
