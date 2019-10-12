Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Hastings District Council progress results

Voting progress to date for the Hastings District Council election shows Sandra Hazlehurst has been re-elected mayor.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayor Votes Received
HAZLEHURST, Sandra Independent 11,971
HARVEY, Damon Change Up Hastings 9,207

INFORMAL 10
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,002

Mohaka Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
KERR, Tania 1,063
PERRY, Stuart 512

INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 55







Heretaunga Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
REDSTONE, Ann 2,162
CORBAN, Alwyn Independent 1,607
TAYLOR, Oliver 1,086
NEWMAN, Keith Independent 1,004
WHAITIRI, Jason 989

INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 162

Hastings-Havelock North Ward (8 vacancies) Votes Received
LAWSON, Eileen 8,019
HARVEY, Damon 7,673
DIXON, Malcolm 7,112
WATKINS, Kevin 6,918
BARBER, Bayden 6,825
TRAVERS, Geraldine 6,769
SCHOLLUM, Wendy Independent 6,331
NIXON, Simon J. H. 5,703

LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) 4,750
BURN, Rebecca 4,164
AHMED, Sayeed 3,335
ROBEN, Rion 2,787

INFORMAL 14
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 237


Flaxmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
OLI, Peleti Labour Party 1,046
O'KEEFE, Henare 820
POULAIN, Jacoby 774
MIHAKA, Paula Morgan Independent 431
PETROWSKI, Melanie 328
TAHERE, Gerraldine Kelly 157

INFORMAL 5
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 18

Hastings District Rural Community Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received

STOCKLEY, Jonathan 468
WILSON, Lesley 273

INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 51

Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received

BUDDO, Marcus 812
TUHAKA, Charmaine 109

INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 121
The voter return was 40.99%, being 22,580 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
The preliminary results will be available on the Hastings District Council website tomorrow (Sunday October 13) and the final result is expected to be available on Thursday, October 17.
ENDS

