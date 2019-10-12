Hastings District Council progress results
Voting progress to date for the Hastings District Council election shows Sandra Hazlehurst has been re-elected mayor.
This result is based upon the counting
of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress
result does not include some special votes and votes
returned today that are still in transit to the processing
centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all
votes have been
counted.
Mayor
Votes Received
HAZLEHURST, Sandra Independent 11,971
HARVEY, Damon Change Up Hastings 9,207
INFORMAL 10
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,002
Mohaka Ward (1
vacancy) Votes Received
KERR, Tania 1,063
PERRY, Stuart 512
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 55
Heretaunga Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
REDSTONE, Ann 2,162
CORBAN, Alwyn Independent 1,607
TAYLOR, Oliver 1,086
NEWMAN, Keith Independent 1,004
WHAITIRI, Jason 989
INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 162
Hastings-Havelock North Ward (8
vacancies) Votes Received
LAWSON, Eileen 8,019
HARVEY, Damon 7,673
DIXON, Malcolm 7,112
WATKINS, Kevin 6,918
BARBER, Bayden 6,825
TRAVERS, Geraldine 6,769
SCHOLLUM, Wendy Independent 6,331
NIXON, Simon J. H. 5,703
LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) 4,750
BURN, Rebecca 4,164
AHMED, Sayeed 3,335
ROBEN, Rion 2,787
INFORMAL 14
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 237
Flaxmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
OLI, Peleti Labour Party 1,046
O'KEEFE, Henare 820
POULAIN, Jacoby 774
MIHAKA, Paula Morgan Independent 431
PETROWSKI, Melanie 328
TAHERE, Gerraldine Kelly 157
INFORMAL 5
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 18
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received
STOCKLEY,
Jonathan 468
WILSON, Lesley 273
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 51
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received
BUDDO,
Marcus 812
TUHAKA, Charmaine 109
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 121
The voter return was 40.99%, being 22,580 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
The preliminary results will be available on the Hastings District Council website tomorrow (Sunday October 13) and the final result is expected to be available on Thursday, October 17.
