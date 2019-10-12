Progress result for the Timaru District Council elections
Timaru District Council
2019 Triennial Elections
PROGRESS RESULT
The progress result for the Timaru District Council elections held on Saturday 12th October is as follows.
This result is based upon the
counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The
progress result does not include some special votes and
votes returned today that are still in transit to the
processing centre. The outcome of these elections may
change once all votes have been
counted.
Mayor Votes Received
BOWEN, Nigel Vote Bowen 8,322
HANDY, Gordon
4,771
ANNEAR, Janie 3,887
WILSON, Shane 310
MOHOAO, Kari (AJ) 178
INFORMAL
32
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 228
Geraldine Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
OLIVER, Gavin 1,192
STEVENS, Kerry
751
SIMPSON, McGregor 256
INFORMAL
1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 60
Pleasant Point-Temuka Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
O'REILLY, Paddy
2,138
LYON, Richard 1,962
SCARSBROOK, Charles Independent 1,357
INFORMAL
1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 92
Timaru Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received
* BOWEN, Nigel
(Withdrawn) Vote Bowen
8,893
WILLS, Steve Independent 7,279
PARKER, Sally 5,399
BURT, Peter Independent 4,795
GILCHRIST, Barbara 4,505
BOOTH, Allan 4,029
PIDDINGTON, Stu 3,630
JACK, Dave
3,469
PERRY, Hugh 3,306
BOORER, Michael 2,996
RONALD, Ash 2,951
BRIEN, Anthony 2,734
JACKSON, Stu 2,668
NEWLOVE, Joshua 2,256
TE RAKI, Karl 2,038
ANDERSON, Jock Independent 1,385
INFORMAL
59
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 123
Geraldine Community Board (6 vacancies) Votes Received
* OLIVER, Gavin
(Withdrawn)
1,656
ADAMS, Janene 1,504
O'DONNELL, Wayne 1,349
FINLAYSON, Jan Roanna 1,048
MAGUIRE, Jennine 1,039
RANKIN, Natasha 1,006
SIMPSON, McGregor 876
TAYLOR, Rhys
Independent
847
JENSEN, John 786
INFORMAL
1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 22
Pleasant Point Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
MCDONALD, John
917
HESSELL, Raewyn Jean 758
LEMMENS, Anne 678
MUNRO, Ross 653
GOULD, Neville 611
CROSS, John 536
INFORMAL
0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 51
Temuka Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
TALBOT, Alison (Ali)
1,425
SCARSBROOK, Charles Independent 1,399
MCMILLAN, Lloyd 1,216
MCCULLOUGH, Stephanie 1,112
BROKER, Gaye 1,071
ROSS, Annie
852
GUTHRIE, Lorraine 736
INFORMAL
7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 44
The voter return was 52.92%, being 17,729 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
Mark Low
Electoral Officer
Timaru District Council
12 October 2019