Progress result for the Timaru District Council elections

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council

2019 Triennial Elections

PROGRESS RESULT

The progress result for the Timaru District Council elections held on Saturday 12th October is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayor Votes Received

BOWEN, Nigel Vote Bowen 8,322

HANDY, Gordon 4,771
ANNEAR, Janie 3,887
WILSON, Shane 310
MOHOAO, Kari (AJ) 178

INFORMAL 32
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 228

Geraldine Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

OLIVER, Gavin 1,192

STEVENS, Kerry 751
SIMPSON, McGregor 256

INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 60

Pleasant Point-Temuka Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

O'REILLY, Paddy 2,138
LYON, Richard 1,962

SCARSBROOK, Charles Independent 1,357

INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 92

Timaru Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received

* BOWEN, Nigel (Withdrawn) Vote Bowen 8,893
WILLS, Steve Independent 7,279
PARKER, Sally 5,399
BURT, Peter Independent 4,795
GILCHRIST, Barbara 4,505
BOOTH, Allan 4,029
PIDDINGTON, Stu 3,630

JACK, Dave 3,469
PERRY, Hugh 3,306
BOORER, Michael 2,996
RONALD, Ash 2,951
BRIEN, Anthony 2,734
JACKSON, Stu 2,668
NEWLOVE, Joshua 2,256
TE RAKI, Karl 2,038
ANDERSON, Jock Independent 1,385

INFORMAL 59
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 123

Geraldine Community Board (6 vacancies) Votes Received

* OLIVER, Gavin (Withdrawn) 1,656
ADAMS, Janene 1,504
O'DONNELL, Wayne 1,349
FINLAYSON, Jan Roanna 1,048
MAGUIRE, Jennine 1,039
RANKIN, Natasha 1,006
SIMPSON, McGregor 876

TAYLOR, Rhys Independent 847
JENSEN, John 786

INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 22

Pleasant Point Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

MCDONALD, John 917
HESSELL, Raewyn Jean 758
LEMMENS, Anne 678
MUNRO, Ross 653
GOULD, Neville 611

CROSS, John 536

INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 51

Temuka Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

TALBOT, Alison (Ali) 1,425
SCARSBROOK, Charles Independent 1,399
MCMILLAN, Lloyd 1,216
MCCULLOUGH, Stephanie 1,112
BROKER, Gaye 1,071

ROSS, Annie 852
GUTHRIE, Lorraine 736

INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 44

The voter return was 52.92%, being 17,729 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.


Mark Low
Electoral Officer
Timaru District Council
12 October 2019

