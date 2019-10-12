Marlborough election results: John Leggett wins second term
Marlborough election results: John Leggett wins second term
John Leggett has been returned as Mayor of Marlborough for a second term, based on voters’ returns of about 97%.
In the Blenheim Ward (7 seats), the successfully elected Councillors are:
• Jamie Arbuckle
• Jenny Andrews
• Mark Peters
• Michael Fitzpatrick
• David Croad
• Thelma Sowman
• Brian Dawson
In the Marlborough Sounds Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:
• Nadine Taylor
• Barbara Faulls
• David Oddie
In the Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:
• Cynthia Brooks
• Gerald Hope
Currently Francis Maher is in third place but Scott Adams is close behind in fourth place. This seat is too close to call and will be subject to a further count that includes this morning’s final votes.
For further information please go to our website to see the progress vote numbers, which will be posted soon: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections
ENDS.