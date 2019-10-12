Marlborough election results: John Leggett wins second term

Marlborough election results: John Leggett wins second term

John Leggett has been returned as Mayor of Marlborough for a second term, based on voters’ returns of about 97%.

In the Blenheim Ward (7 seats), the successfully elected Councillors are:

• Jamie Arbuckle

• Jenny Andrews

• Mark Peters

• Michael Fitzpatrick

• David Croad

• Thelma Sowman

• Brian Dawson

In the Marlborough Sounds Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:

• Nadine Taylor

• Barbara Faulls

• David Oddie

In the Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:

• Cynthia Brooks

• Gerald Hope

Currently Francis Maher is in third place but Scott Adams is close behind in fourth place. This seat is too close to call and will be subject to a further count that includes this morning’s final votes.

For further information please go to our website to see the progress vote numbers, which will be posted soon: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections

ENDS.





© Scoop Media

