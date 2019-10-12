Media Statement From Deon Swiggs

I would like to congratulate the Councillor-elect for the Christchurch City Council Central Ward, Jake McLellan.

Of course, this was always going to be a very tough election given the Code of Conduct investigation being deliberately leaked to media coinciding with ballot papers arriving in people’s letterboxes.

I have been overwhelmed with messages of support and would like to thank everyone who offered to put up signage, delivered brochures and got out there to campaign while I was unable to. Your support was humbling and means the world.

I wish Jake the best of luck in his new role as Councillor for Christchurch Central. This is a critical time for the central city, we’ve made huge gains in the rebuild but there is still a lot to do.

I’m still intensely passionate about our city and will always look for opportunities outside council to support it.

Christchurch central is a ward full of incredible people and I have been priviledged to have met and worked with many of them.

Sleeping alongside the homeless, supporting community intitiaives, and working alongside the business sector have taught me lessons that will last a lifetiome.

I look forward to hearing from the Council as to what this result means for the Code of Conduct investigation and I will continue to work with my senior legal counsel on the flawed process we have experienced to date.

