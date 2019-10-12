Waikato district progress election results

12 October 2019

Progress election results indicate that Allan Sanson will likely be elected/re-elected as Waikato District Council mayor.

Progress results are showing a greater voter turnout at the 2019 Waikato district election than that seen at the 2013 and 2016 elections (about 30%).

Progress results are:

Mayor

HAWKINS, Korikori 2858 votes

SANSON, Allan 9040 votes

THOMSON, Simon 1764 votes

Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward

CHURCH, Jacqui 1611 votes

HENDERSON, Stephanie 1254 votes

NGATAKI, Kandi 639 votes

Hukanui-Waerenga Ward

LOVELL, Howard 445 votes

WOOLERTON, Chris 589 votes

Onewhero-Te Akau Ward

EYRE, Carolyn 608 votes

MAIN, Bronwyn 315 votes

Raglan Ward

AMOORE, Dennis 228 votes

HOLL, Matt 136 votes

THOMSON, Lisa 895 votes

Huntly Ward

LYNCH, Shelley 1192 votes

MCINALLY, Frank 926 votes

MOANA-TUWHANGAI, Maxine 700 votes

ROSOMAN, Bill 286 votes

Eureka Ward

GOODWIN, Elizabeth 463 votes

MCGUIRE, Rob 703 votes

Newcastle Ward

JONES, Kawena 443 votes

SMITH, Noel 996 votes

Ngaruawahia Ward

GIBB, Janet 1086 votes

KIRKWOOD, Rongo 816 votes

PATTERSON, Eugene 1252 votes



Jan Sedgwick (Whangamarino) and Aksel Bech (Tamahere) were both elected unopposed.

Community Board progress results are as follows:

Huntly Community Board

BREDENBECK, Kim 884 votes

CORK, Rewi 612 votes

*MCCUTCHAN, Greg 556 votes

MCINALLY, Frank 733 votes

WAWATAI, Eden 805 votes

WHYTE, David 604 votes

WOOTTON, Red 940 votes

Greg McCutchan will be elected to the Huntly Community Board if Frank McInally is re-elected to the Huntly Ward.

Ngaruawahia Community Board*

Jack Ayers

Dianne Firth

Rongo Kirkwood

Kiri Morgan

Venessa Rice

Greg Wiechern

*elected unopposed

Onewhero-Tuakau Community Board

CONROY, Caroline 1039 votes

JACKSON, Shaun 1106 votes

LOVATT, Jonathan 879 votes

MCGRATH, Liam 764 votes

NELSON, Graham 531 votes

NGATAKI, Kandi 806 votes

REEVE, Vern 879 votes

WATSON, Bronwyn 909 votes

Raglan Community Board

AMOORE, Dennis 484 votes

BAINS, Satnam 674 votes

CULLEY, Marcus 468 votes

MACLEOD, Bob 589 votes

OOSTEN, Tony 506 votes

PARSON, Gabrielle 634 votes

RAYNER, Chris 460 votes

VINK, Alan 357 votes

Taupiri Community Board

COCUP, Sharnay 52 votes

HENRY, Jacqueline 44 votes

LOVELL, Dorothy 62 votes

LOVELL, Howard 77 votes

MORLEY, Jo 26 votes

PECEKAJUS, Jo 26 votes

RICHMOND, Anne 28 votes

VAN DAM, Rudy 51 votes

Te Kauwhata Licensing Trust*

Ross Caird

Alistair Cullen

Gerald Wayne Jackson

Jo Mako

Pip Prattley

Mohan Singh

*elected unopposed



Full results can be found at www.votewaikato.co.nz/results. Preliminary results are expected tomorrow morning. Final election results will be declared by Thursday October 17, 2019.

