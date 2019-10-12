Time for Takapuna to come together

“With the election campaigning over, now is the time for Takapuna to positively come together.”

The comments from Tony Dench, Chair of the Takapuna Beach Business Association, follow the Auckland Council election results being announced.

“Congratulations and commiserations to all the local candidates who stood to be North Shore councillors or Devonport-Takapuna Local Board members. There is a lot of passion for our area,” says Mr Dench.

“Well done to Chris Darby and Richard Hills on their re-election as the two North Shore councillors. Both have been heavily involved in Takapuna’s progress and both have been supportive of the Takapuna Beach Business Association’s ongoing efforts. The business association looks forward to working with Chris and Richard again over the next three years,” he says.

Mr Dench says North Shore voters were presented with the potential of stalling Takapuna’s agreed progress and redesigning it, or just getting on with the town centre’s transformation.

The overall election result, he believes, shows that locals have voted to stay the course and get on with Takapuna’s revitalisation. He says it will help provide businesses with confidence to plan and invest, based on more certainty about the developments ahead.

“This has been a pretty bruising local body election for Takapuna, the Takapuna Beach Business Association and for many in our business community. At times we felt we were caught in the middle.

“We have continued to advocate strongly for our members interests. We have always sought the best outcome for Takapuna with the planned upgrades, all while being supported by business and public surveys and consultations,” says Mr Dench.

The Chair also congratulated long-time Takapuna advocate George Wood on his re-election. Mr Wood has been the chair of the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board and sat on the business association board last term.

“Congratulations to the re-elected local board members and of course the new ones. We look forward to positively and constructively working with all elected members this coming term. It’s set to be a really exciting time for Takapuna.”

Mr Dench now encourages all people in the community to come together and work collaboratively to enable Takapuna to become Auckland’s best town centre - for locals, visitors, and business.

