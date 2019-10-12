Witnesses sought to Dunedin serious assault

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault which occurred in central Dunedin in the early hours of this morning (12 October).

Police received a report around 2:45am that a man had been assaulted by two unknown males in an apparent unprovoked attack outside Rodgers House at the intersection of Princes Street and Dowling Street.

The offenders were seen to run south down Princes Street towards Queens Gardens and the victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he is now recovering.

An investigation into the assault is underway and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information which can help.

They can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 191012/7494, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

