Witnesses sought to Dunedin serious assault
Saturday, 12 October 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Witnesses sought to Dunedin serious assault
Police are
seeking witnesses to a serious assault which occurred in
central Dunedin in the early hours of this morning (12
October).
Police received a report around 2:45am that a
man had been assaulted by two unknown males in an apparent
unprovoked attack outside Rodgers House at the intersection
of Princes Street and Dowling Street.
The offenders were
seen to run south down Princes Street towards Queens Gardens
and the victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition,
where he is now recovering.
An investigation into the
assault is underway and Police would like to hear from
anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has
information which can help.
They can contact Police on 105
quoting file number 191012/7494, or call Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
