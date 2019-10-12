Progress report 2019 Wellington City Council Election
Saturday, 12 October 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Progress report for the 2019 Wellington City Council
Election
Andy Foster has a narrow lead over Justin
Lester according to the progress result in the race for
Wellington City Mayor.
The result shows Cr Foster, who
has been a Wellington City Councillor since 1992, has
received 24,108 votes compared to incumbent Justin Lester
who has received 23,393 votes. This is a margin of 715
votes.
Wellington City Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp
says approximately 90% of the votes received have been
counted but a large number of last minute votes meant a
preliminary result wouldn’t be available until Sunday.
“Today, we collected 5,563 votes, including special
votes.
“This unprecedented volume of last-minute
votes means we won’t know the preliminary result until
midday tomorrow, so this progress result may change.
A
final result won’t be available until mid-next week.
Information on Council ward results wqill be available
shortly.
