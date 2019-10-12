Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Westland District Council progress result

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

Westland District Council
2019 Triennial Elections
PROGRESS RESULT
The progress result for the Westland District Council elections held on Saturday 12th October is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayoralty Votes Received
SMITH, Bruce 1,009
MARTIN, Latham Fresh Ideas. Future Focus. 924
EATWELL, Gray 708
KENNEDY, Ryan 583
MITCHELL, John 329
INFORMAL 3
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 59

Northern Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
KEOGAN, Jenny 631
NEALE, Jane 562
HART, Anna 560
GRANT, Jacquie 445
LISTER, Trevor 425
BLIGHT, Samuel 406
JUDD, Kim 318
OLSON, Graeme (Ginger) 316
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 19

Hokitika Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
DAVIDSON, Paul (Tanka) 778
CARRUTHERS, David 732
MARTIN, Latham 673
BAIRD, Donna 517
BARKER, Phil 479
IN, Flow 468
BUTZBACH, Jim 371
COWAN (NEE MURTHA), Ange STOP Trashing Our Planet 156
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 13

Southern Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
KENNEDY, Ryan 311
HARTSHORNE, Ian 242
MANERA, Brian 219
EATWELL, Gray 173
MOLLOY, Gavin Independent 103
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 4

West Coast Regional Council - Westland Regional Constituency (2 vacancies) Votes Received
CHALLENGER, Stuart 1,885
MAGNER, Debra 1,422
WOOD, John William Independent 1,341
SKINNER, Logan John 1,137
INFORMAL 9
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 209

Development West Coast - Westland Constituency (1 vacancy) Votes Received
REA, Christopher John 1,193
GURDEN, Jackie 1,116
BURDEN, Reilly 1,084
INFORMAL 20
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 195

The voter return was 60.73%, being 3,615 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special
votes.
Anthony Morton
Electoral Officer
Westland District Council
12 October 2019

Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
