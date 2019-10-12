South Canterbury District Health Board progress result
South Canterbury District Health Board
2019 Triennial
Elections
PROGRESS RESULT
The progress result for the election of seven members of the South Canterbury District Health Board held on is as follows.
This result is based
upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned
voting papers. The progress result does not include some
special votes and voting papers returned today that are
still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of
these elections may change once all voting papers
have been counted.
South Canterbury District Health Board (7
vacancies)
GOODHEW Jo elected
BINNS Peter elected
SMALL Bruce elected
LUXTON Ron elected
ANNEAR Paul elected
CRAWFORD Rene elected
DE JOUX Raeleen elected
GILCHRIST Barbara excluded
HARREX Sue The Timaru Senior Citizens excluded
CALLANDER Sam excluded
BOORER Michael excluded
LIGTENBERG Gerrie Independent excluded
MOHOAO Kari (Aj) excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 2,382.1. There were
815 informal votes and 1,010 blank votes.
Mark Low
Electoral Officer
South Canterbury District Health Board
12 October 2019