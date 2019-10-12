South Canterbury District Health Board progress result

South Canterbury District Health Board

2019 Triennial Elections

PROGRESS RESULT

The progress result for the election of seven members of the South Canterbury District Health Board held on is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned voting papers. The progress result does not include some special votes and voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers

have been counted.

South Canterbury District Health Board (7 vacancies)

GOODHEW Jo elected

BINNS Peter elected

SMALL Bruce elected

LUXTON Ron elected

ANNEAR Paul elected

CRAWFORD Rene elected

DE JOUX Raeleen elected

GILCHRIST Barbara excluded

HARREX Sue The Timaru Senior Citizens excluded

CALLANDER Sam excluded

BOORER Michael excluded

LIGTENBERG Gerrie Independent excluded

MOHOAO Kari (Aj) excluded

The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 2,382.1. There were

815 informal votes and 1,010 blank votes.

Mark Low

Electoral Officer

South Canterbury District Health Board

12 October 2019

