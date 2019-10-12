National Party allowed a disastrous result for Auckland
Saturday, 12 October 2019, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
National Party allowed a disastrous result for Auckland
ratepayers
12 OCTOBER 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The
result of the 2019 Auckland Mayoral election shows the need
for stronger campaigning from the centre-right, says the
Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance.
Ratepayers’ Alliance
Spokesperson Jo Holmes said "The National Party stood back
and let Phil Goff get away with his rate hikes, new charges,
and local fuel tax. While Labour swung in to support Goff,
National failed to offer any ratepayer-friendly blue or
light blue alternative to Goff’s costly
mayoralty."
"With National twiddling its thumbs, it's no
wonder that a candidate like Tamihere emerged as the main
opposition, who despite energetic campaigning, was never
going to unite centre-right voters."
"Today's result is a
disastrous one for ratepayers. National members ought to be
kicking their party's leadership for smoothing Goff's way
back into the
mayoralty."
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF
The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.
The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>