Serious crash between Porirua and Tawa, Wellington

"Serious crash between Porirua and Tawa, Wellington"

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 between Porirua and Tawa.

The crash occurred at 3:45am and involved two cars and a truck.

One person has serious injuries and a second person has moderate injuries.

The road is blocked heading southbound and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

