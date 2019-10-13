Serious crash between Porirua and Tawa, Wellington
Sunday, 13 October 2019, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash between Porirua and Tawa,
Wellington"
Emergency services are responding to a serious
crash on State Highway 1 between Porirua and Tawa.
The
crash occurred at 3:45am and involved two cars and a
truck.
One person has serious injuries and a second person
has moderate injuries.
The road is blocked heading
southbound and diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash
Unit is attending.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
