Serious crash, Mt Wellington

"Serious crash, Mt Wellington"

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway in Mount Wellington.

A car has crashed into a tree about 8:20am.

Two patients were trapped and initial indications are that they are both seriously injured.

The road has been closed north of Princes Street and diversions are being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

