"Appeal for information following Te Atatu incident"

Police are looking to speak to witnesses following an attempted burglary in Te Atatu overnight that resulted in a person going to hospital in a critical condition.

About 3:50am two men were reportedly found breaking into a van at the back of an address on Te Atatu Road.

One man of the alleged offenders fled in a vehicle.

The second alleged offender engaged in an altercation with the owner of the van and at some stage during the altercation lost consciousness.

While it was initially reported he had sustained a head injury, it is not clear at this stage what caused the loss of consciousness.

Both men were taken to hospital, however the owner of the van has now been released.

The alleged offender remains in a critical condition.

Police would like to speak to the person who left the scene, as well as anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident and there is not believed to be any risk to the public as a result.

