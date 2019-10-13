2019 Wellington City Council Election

Preliminary report for the 2019 Wellington City Council Election

Andy Foster has won the Wellington Mayoralty over Justin Lester according to preliminary Wellington City election results released at 12 noon today (Sunday).

The result shows Councillor Foster has received 26,707 votes compared to incumbent Justin Lester who has received 26,204 votes.

This is a margin of 503 votes – down from the 715-vote margin recorded after 90 percent of votes were counted yesterday.

Wellington City Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp says all ordinary votes have now been counted including those received yesterday, but excluding more than 1700 special votes.

A total of 39.88 percent of eligible voters cast a vote in Wellington City for the 2019 elections – down from 45 percent in 2016.

The final official result will be available later next week after special votes have been counted and confirmed – however Mr Lampp says he expects Andy Foster’s win will be confirmed.



Preliminary results for the Wellington City Council wards are:



TAKAPŪ/NORTHERN WARD

On the basis of the preliminary result, the people elected as councillors for Takapū/Northern Ward are:

• Jill Day

• Malcolm Sparrow

• Jenny Condie



WHARANGI/ONSLOW-WESTERN WARD

On the basis of the preliminary result, the people elected as councillors for Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward are:

• Diane Calvert

• Simon Woolf

• Rebecca Matthews



PUKEHĪNAU/LAMBTON WARD

On the basis of the preliminary result, the people elected as councillors for Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward are:

• Iona Pannett

• Nicola Young

• Tamatha Paul

MOTUKAIRANGI/EASTERN WARD

On the basis of the preliminary result, the people elected as councillors for Motukairangi/Eastern Ward are:

• Sarah Free

• Teri O’Neill

• Sean Rush

PAEKAWAKAWA/SOUTHERN WARD

On the basis of the preliminary result, the people elected as councillors for Paekawakawa/Southern Ward are:

• Fleur Fitzsimons

• Laurie Foon



TAWA COMMUNITY BOARD

On the basis of the preliminary result, the people elected as councillors for Tawa Community Board are:

• Steph Knight

• Richard Herbert

• Graeme Hansen

• Robyn Parkinson

• Jackson Lacy

• Anna Scott.

