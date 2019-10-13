Preliminary local election results for Kaipara District
With special votes still to process, the final results from Saturday’s local election will be announced on Thursday 17 October, followed by the official declaration on Monday 21 October.
But preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:
Mayor
SMITH, Jason
Elected
MOHOAWHENUA, Moemoea
Excluded
Based on 6679 voting documents with 17 informal votes and 301 blank votes.
Dargaville Ward
WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn
Elected
MCEWING, Brian John
Independent
Elected
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
Excluded
NAYYAR, Ash
Excluded
STEWART, Marni
Excluded
TANE, Jay
Excluded
Based on 1442 voting documents with 14 informal votes and 18 blank votes.
Otamatea Ward
CURNOW, Anna
Elected
VINCENT, Mark Gregory
Elected
LINTON, Wayne
Excluded
JEPSON, Craig
Excluded
MILLER, Ian
Excluded
Based on 1552 voting documents with 15 informal votes and 41 blank votes.
West Coast-Central Ward
DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria
Elected
WILLS, David
Elected
NATHAN, Joesephine
Independent
Excluded
Based on 1707 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 43 blank votes.
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward
LARSEN, Jonathan
Elected unopposed
WETHEY, Peter
Elected unopposed
As of Friday 11 October, the electoral returns rate for the district was 37.8%.
A powhiri and inaugural meeting of the incoming mayor and councillors will start at 10am on Friday 25 October at Dargaville Town Hall. The new elected members will make their official declaration and Council encourages members of our community to come along and support this event.