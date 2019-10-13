Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preliminary local election results for Kaipara District

Sunday, 13 October 2019, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Preliminary local election results for Kaipara District

With special votes still to process, the final results from Saturday’s local election will be announced on Thursday 17 October, followed by the official declaration on Monday 21 October.

But preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:

Mayor

SMITH, Jason

Elected

MOHOAWHENUA, Moemoea

Excluded

Based on 6679 voting documents with 17 informal votes and 301 blank votes.

Dargaville Ward

WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn

Elected

MCEWING, Brian John

Independent

Elected

JOYCE-PAKI, Karen

Excluded

NAYYAR, Ash

Excluded

STEWART, Marni

Excluded

TANE, Jay

Excluded

Based on 1442 voting documents with 14 informal votes and 18 blank votes.

Otamatea Ward

CURNOW, Anna

Elected

VINCENT, Mark Gregory

Elected

LINTON, Wayne

Excluded

JEPSON, Craig

Excluded

MILLER, Ian

Excluded

Based on 1552 voting documents with 15 informal votes and 41 blank votes.

West Coast-Central Ward

DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria

Elected

WILLS, David

Elected

NATHAN, Joesephine

Independent

Excluded

Based on 1707 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 43 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward

LARSEN, Jonathan

Elected unopposed

WETHEY, Peter

Elected unopposed

As of Friday 11 October, the electoral returns rate for the district was 37.8%.

A powhiri and inaugural meeting of the incoming mayor and councillors will start at 10am on Friday 25 October at Dargaville Town Hall. The new elected members will make their official declaration and Council encourages members of our community to come along and support this event.

