Darryll Park Speech – Christchurch Mayoral Election

Darryll Park Speech – Christchurch Mayoral Election Outcome

12 October 2019

I am deeply humbled by the hope and trust that 28,260 voters placed in me. They entrusted me with their belief that I had the leadership qualities for our great city. I am extremely honored to have received this support.

I want to say thank you to every person who voted in support of my call to restore trust and confidence in the Christchurch City Council.

Although I wasn’t elected Mayor, I still have a real desire to get Christchurch moving again.

Outside of the Council, I will continue to fight to restore our pristine drinking water, to make our city affordable for residents and businesses, to ensure the new Council reprioritise spending on essential services, and deliver improved services, while at the same demanding time real organisational efficiencies.

As I stated in my campaigning, underpinning every strategy must be the goal of sustainability.

I want to say thank you to my wonderful wife, Susie, and our children, Jessie and Bryce. Without your support, I wouldn’t have been able to run my campaign.

I came into the mayoralty race just over eight weeks ago after being approached to consider standing for election.

Before reaching my decision, I canvassed many people across the city on the issues important to them. Here, I want to make special mention of Kim Money and Tim Sintes from the East for their advice, encouragement and their belief in me, which led to my decision to stand.

Now, after weeks of campaigning across our city and Banks Peninsula, and talking to thousands from every walk of life, I strongly believe that by holding the new Council to account that we can meet the challenges before us and capitalise on the opportunities.

Undoubtedly, Christchurch's strength lies in the strength of its people, who share a love for their city, and a determination to keep it moving forward.

Christchurch is the city my great-grandfather chose to call 'home', and which I, also, have chosen to call 'home'.

The outcome achieved today could not have occurred without the magnificent support of those who backed me in every respect throughout my campaign. I sincerely thank each and every one of you. I also want to acknowledge the contribution of my campaign team, who worked tirelessly with me.

Although I was not elected Mayor today, I am confident that elected new

councillors will make a significant contribution by advocating the critical changes and improvements now required to get Christchurch moving forward again.

Outside of Council, I am committed to working with the new Council for the long-term good of Christchurch and its citizens. We have the chance for a new partnership which will serve Christchurch and its people well.

As we move forward to address the challenges before us, we must ensure that every community in Christchurch is heard and included.

I thank you again for the confidence you have shown in me.

Together, let’s ensure we support the new Council to move Christchurch forward and make this place we all call ‘home’ an even better place of which we all can be proud of.



