Compton congratulates Gurunathan on win, excited to serve as Districtwide Councillor



Newly elected Kāpiti Coast Districtwide Councillor Gwynn Compton has congratulated Mayor K Gurunathan on his re-election, and is looking forward to working with him and the new Council and Community Board teams over the next three years to tackle the big challenges facing the Kāpiti Coast.



“I’ve congratulated Mayor K Gurunathan on his win and I’m looking forward to working with the Mayor and the new teams at council and our community boards over the next three years,” says Mr Compton.



“While I’m naturally disappointed to have not been successful for the mayoralty, I always knew it would be a huge challenge to win the top job as a first time outsider and I’m proud of the campaign I ran and the issues I championed. It’s why I also stood as a districtwide candidate, and I’m incredibly humbled and excited to have been elected to represent the people of Kāpiti.”



Gwynn Compton also has thanked his family, friends, and supporters for their help over the past 10 months.



“No one runs an election campaign on their own, and I’ve been very fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, and hard working volunteers, who I’d all like to thank for their help. I’d especially like to thank my wife, Renee, who along with being an amazing mother to our two boys, has been my campaign manager and has done an amazing job keeping everything on track.



“I also want to congratulate all the new and re-elected councillors and community board representatives on their successes tonight, as well as thank those who won’t be returning this term for their service to our communities.”



