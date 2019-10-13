MidCentral District Health Board Elections
MidCentral District Health Board
2019 Triennial Elections
PROGRESS RESULT
The progress result for the election of seven members of the MidCentral District Health Board held on is as follows.
This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned voting papers. The progress result does not include some special votes and voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted.
MidCentral District Health Board (7 vacancies)
NAYLOR Karen
elected
FINDLAY Lew
Independent
elected
DENNISON Vaughan
elected
BROWNING Heather
elected
WALDON John
elected
WARREN Jenny
elected
HANCOCK Muriel
elected
FEYEN Michael
Independent
excluded
LOCK Dorothy
excluded
WARWICK Shelly
excluded
TAYLER Rebecca
excluded
PAUSE Cat
excluded
ASTARTE
excluded
GREGORY Adrian
Independent
excluded
PILLOW Leslie
excluded
The final absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at the last iteration was 5,214.11. There were 930 informal votes and 4,280 blank votes.
Warwick Lampp
Electoral Officer
MidCentral District Health Board
13 October 2019