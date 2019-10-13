Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The People's Choice maintain Christchurch's confidence

Sunday, 13 October 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: People's Choice

The People's Choice maintain Christchurch's confidence in Election 2019


People’s Choice Chair Keir Leslie is hailing today’s Christchurch City Council and Environment Canterbury election results as an overall vote of confidence in the People’s Choice – Labour.

With seven City Councillors, and four Regional Councillors, the People’s Choice is the largest group on both the Christchurch City and Canterbury Regional Council.

Andrew Turner, leader of the People’s Choice – Labour group at the City Council says he is particularly pleased to see a new generation of councillors coming through, with Dr Melanie Coker winning in Spreydon and Jake McLellan in Central.

“They will bring a new perspective to the Council table, and I look forward to working with them over the next three years”.

Jenny Hughey, newly elected Regional Councillor for the Christchurch North East Ōrei Ward, says the strong showing leaves the People’s Choice as the largest group around the Regional Council table.

“This is an exciting opportunity to deliver the change voters have been telling us they want to see on water, on public transport, and being a council that listens”.

“We’re looking forward to getting stuck in and working hard”.

Mr Leslie says “They are all excited to hit the ground running, and start making a difference”.

The Imam of Al Noor Mosque, Gamal Fouda has also been elected to the community board as a People’s Choice candidate. Imam Fouda was elected to the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the hard work of Councillor Glenn Livingstone over the past nine years, as well as Natalie Bryden’s contributions for the people of Hornby,” Mr Leslie said.

