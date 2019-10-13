Vehicle break-ins, Thames

Detective Mark Leathem:

Police are seeking information in relation to around 20 vehicle break-ins over Friday and Saturday night in and around the Thames township.

"Our team are actively working to identify those responsible but we urge the public to come forward with any information that will help in identifying the group of individuals responsible," says Detective Mark Leathem.

Cars being broken into is often an opportunistic crime and you can minimise the risk of having your car stolen or broken in to by:

· Always taking your keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

· Always locking your vehicle when you leave it.

· Closing all windows, including sunroofs.

· Parking in well-lit areas if possible.

· Remove, or put out of sight, items like radar detectors as these can be targeted by offenders.

· Trying not to leave valuables in your car. Thieves will break in for something as small as loose change.

· If you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure they are out of sight, but remember hiding them is not as safe as removing them.

· Don’t leave documents with personal information or keys to your house/business/boat etc in your vehicle.

We urge residents to be extra vigilant and ask that if you see or hear something, or you see someone acting suspiciously, call Police on 111.

Any members of the public with any information about this incident are asked to contact the local Police station on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





