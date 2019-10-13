Appeal for information following robbery in Whakatane

Whakatane Police are appealing for information after a robbery at the Avenue Dairy on Alexander Avenue at 3.30pm on Saturday 12 October.

Four offenders, some armed with weapons, entered the dairy and stole cigarettes and tobacco.

All four fled the dairy on foot and were last seen heading down Alexander Avenue in the direction of King Street.

Police believe the offenders are familiar with the area and would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255 and ask to speak to Detective Blair Adamson.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





