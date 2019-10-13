Appeal for information following robbery in Whakatane
Sunday, 13 October 2019, 6:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whakatane Police are appealing for information after a
robbery at the Avenue Dairy on Alexander Avenue at 3.30pm on
Saturday 12 October.
Four offenders, some armed with
weapons, entered the dairy and stole cigarettes and tobacco.
All four fled the dairy on foot and were last seen
heading down Alexander Avenue in the direction of King
Street.
Police believe the offenders are familiar with
the area and would like to speak to anyone who was in the
vicinity at the time and saw anything suspicious.
Anyone
with information can contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255
and ask to speak to Detective Blair Adamson.
Alternatively
they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF
The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.
The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>