Wanted to arrest - Uditha Punchihewa
Sunday, 13 October 2019, 6:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, Wellington
CIB:
Police are wanting to locate 31-year-old Uditha
Punchihewa who is wanted to arrest.
Punchihewa is
described as being of medium to solid build with a shaved
head and is believed to be in the Wellington area.
He is
regarded as dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone
with information about his whereabouts should call Police on
111 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
