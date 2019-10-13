Wanted to arrest - Uditha Punchihewa

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd, Wellington CIB:

Police are wanting to locate 31-year-old Uditha Punchihewa who is wanted to arrest.

Punchihewa is described as being of medium to solid build with a shaved head and is believed to be in the Wellington area.

He is regarded as dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Police on 111 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

