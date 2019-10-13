Missing person – Tolaga Bay
Sunday, 13 October 2019, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gisborne Police are urgently seeking sightings of
27-year-old Jamie Kaiwai.
Jamie has been reported missing
and was last seen in the Tolaga Bay area on Thursday
morning, 10 October.
Police and Jamie’s family have
concerns for her welfare, and are asking anyone who may have
seen her, or who has information about her whereabouts to
get in touch immediately on 111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF
The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.
The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>