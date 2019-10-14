Hamilton City Council preliminary election results



The make-up of Hamilton City Council’s elected members for the next three years is one step closer to being finalised.

Preliminary results released today (Sunday 13 October) reaffirm Paula Southgate as Hamilton’s new Mayor Elect.

The preliminary results, which add votes cast on Election Day to yesterday’s progress results, show no change to the provisionally elected councillors:

East Ward

Mark Bunting

Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

Maxine van Oosten

Margaret Forsyth

Ryan Hamilton

Rob Pascoe

West Ward

Angela O’Leary

Martin Gallagher

Geoff Taylor

Sarah Thomson

Dave Macpherson

Ewan Wilson

With special votes still to be counted, Hamilton’s vote count is at 38.78% - the highest since 2004.

Final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday 17 October.



View the full results at yourcityelections.co.nz

