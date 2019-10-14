Hamilton City Council preliminary election results
Monday, 14 October 2019, 8:04 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
The make-up of Hamilton City Council’s elected
members for the next three years is one step closer to being
finalised.
Preliminary results released today (Sunday 13
October) reaffirm Paula Southgate as Hamilton’s new Mayor
Elect.
The preliminary results, which add votes cast on
Election Day to yesterday’s progress results, show no
change to the provisionally elected
councillors:
East Ward
Mark
Bunting
Kesh Naidoo-Rauf
Maxine van Oosten
Margaret
Forsyth
Ryan Hamilton
Rob Pascoe
West
Ward
Angela O’Leary
Martin
Gallagher
Geoff Taylor
Sarah Thomson
Dave
Macpherson
Ewan Wilson
With special votes still to be
counted, Hamilton’s vote count is at 38.78% - the highest
since 2004.
Final results (preliminary results + all
special votes) will be announced on Thursday 17 October.
View the full results at
yourcityelections.co.nz
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington
For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).
Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.
To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>