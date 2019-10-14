Waikato district preliminary election results
Monday, 14 October 2019, 8:06 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council
Preliminary election results this evening indicate that
Allan Sanson has been re-elected for a fourth term as
Waikato District Council mayor, beating Korikori Hawkins and
Simon Thomson.
A full list of those provisionally elected
as Councillors and to the five Community Boards can be found
here or on our Vote Waikato page here. Final results are
expected by Thursday, 17 October.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF
The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.
The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>