Police responding to incident near Auckland Airport
Monday, 14 October 2019, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to reports of a threat being made at a
facility near Auckland Airport.
Police have been at the
location on Geoffrey Roberts Road since about
8am.
Specialist groups are currently on site and are
conducting enquiries.
A section of Laurence Stevens Drive
and Geoffrey Roberts Road is currently closed while Police
are at the scene.
Members of the public heading to the
domestic terminal are advised to use Tom Pearce Drive.
Significant delays are expected.
Police appreciate
motorists cooperation ahead of time as we conduct those
enquiries at the
location.
