Police responding to incident near Auckland Airport

Police are responding to reports of a threat being made at a facility near Auckland Airport.

Police have been at the location on Geoffrey Roberts Road since about 8am.

Specialist groups are currently on site and are conducting enquiries.

A section of Laurence Stevens Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Road is currently closed while Police are at the scene.

Members of the public heading to the domestic terminal are advised to use Tom Pearce Drive. Significant delays are expected.

Police appreciate motorists cooperation ahead of time as we conduct those enquiries at the location.





