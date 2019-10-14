MidCentral DHB Triennial Elections - Preliminary Results
Monday, 14 October 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board
The preliminary result for the election of seven
members of the MidCentral District Health Board held on
Saturday 12th October is as follows.
MidCentral District Health Board (7
vacancies)
|NAYLOR Karen
|
|elected
|FINDLAY Lew
|Independent
|elected
|DENNISON Vaughan
|
|elected
|BROWNING Heather
|
|elected
|WARREN Jenny
|
|elected
|WALDON John
|
|elected
|HANCOCK Muriel
|
|elected
|
|
|
|FEYEN Michael
|Independent
|excluded
|LOCK
Dorothy
|
|excluded
|WARWICK Shelly
|
|excluded
|TAYLER Rebecca
|
|excluded
|PAUSE Cat
|
|excluded
|ASTARTE
|
|excluded
|GREGORY Adrian
|Independent
|excluded
|PILLOW Leslie
|
|excluded
The final
absolute majority of votes (final quota) as determined at
the last iteration was 5,461.15. There were 965 informal
votes and 4,566 blank votes.
