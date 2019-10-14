South Canterbury DHB 2019 Triennial Elections
Monday, 14 October 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: South Canterbury DHB
South Canterbury District Health Board 2019 Triennial
Elections
PRELIMINARY RESULT
The preliminary
result for the election of seven members of the South
Canterbury District Health Board held on Saturday 12th
October is as follows.
South Canterbury District
Health Board (7 vacancies)
GOODHEW Jo elected
BINNS
Peter elected
SMALL Bruce elected
LUXTON Ron
elected
ANNEAR Paul elected
CRAWFORD Rene
elected
DE JOUX Raeleen elected
GILCHRIST Barbara
excluded
HARREX Sue The Timaru Senior Citizens
excluded
CALLANDER Sam excluded
BOORER Michael
excluded
LIGTENBERG Gerrie Independent excluded
MOHOAO
Kari (Aj) excluded
The final absolute majority of votes
(final quota) as determined at the last iteration was
2,453.58. There were 841 informal votes and 1,063 blank
votes.
ends
