Flights resume at Auckland Airport
Monday, 14 October 2019, 9:25 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport
Media Release | 14 October 2019
All domestic and
international flights at Auckland Airport have now
resumed.
Earlier this morning New Zealand Police
suspended all flights to ensure the safety and security of
everyone on Auckland Airport’s precinct.
Police are
currently investigating at incident at Geoffrey Roberts Road
and specialist groups are on site. Some buildings have been
evacuated.
A section of Laurence Stevens Drive
inbound off Puhinui Road is closed by Hape Drive and
Geoffrey Roberts Road is currently closed while Police are
at the scene.
We ask that all workers and members of
the public avoid the area until further notice.
ENDS
