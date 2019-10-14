Flights resume at Auckland Airport

Media Release | 14 October 2019

All domestic and international flights at Auckland Airport have now resumed.

Earlier this morning New Zealand Police suspended all flights to ensure the safety and security of everyone on Auckland Airport’s precinct.

Police are currently investigating at incident at Geoffrey Roberts Road and specialist groups are on site. Some buildings have been evacuated.

A section of Laurence Stevens Drive inbound off Puhinui Road is closed by Hape Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Road is currently closed while Police are at the scene.

We ask that all workers and members of the public avoid the area until further notice.

