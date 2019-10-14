Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 14 October 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: NZTA

Community invited to discuss speed limits on SH1 north of Puhoi

Community members in Warkworth and Puhoi are invited to share their views on the speed limit on State Highway 1 as the NZ Transport Agency strives to make the roads safer for everyone who uses them.

The Transport Agency will hold drop in public meetings and invite online feedback about proposals to:

• Reduce the speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h from SH1 L Phillips Road (near Sheepworld) to Kaipara Flats Rd
• Reduce the speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h from Warkworth to Puhoi

The Transport Agency’s Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton says the proposed changes to speed limits would have minimal impact on travel time. Along the 15km route, average travel times would increase by just over 10 seconds.

There have been a high number of crashes on State Highway 1 between L Phillips Road and Puhoi. Between 2009 and 2018, there were 209 crashes, 13 people were killed and 45 people were seriously injured. More than 23,000 vehicles travel the route each day with vehicle numbers increasing.

“Along with the devasting effect on families and communities, crashes on this route can cause extensive delays and long detours if there are road closures,” says Mr Mutton.

“We want to make the roads safer for everyone who uses them. We are doing this through a range of safety treatments between Warkworth and Wellsford, but we can also make this stretch of road safer by ensuring we have appropriate and safe speeds.”

“Speed increases both the likelihood of crashes and the severity of crashes when they happen. A small reduction in speed can make a big difference, especially when cyclists or pedestrians are involved. Most crashes are caused by a number of factors, but even when it’s not the cause of a crash, speed is most likely to determine whether anyone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed.”

The NZ Transport Agency is currently identifying roads where reviewing speed limits could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries, and where communities are calling for change. These speed reviews are part of the Transport Agency’s Safe Network Programme which aims to save up to 160 deaths and serious injuries every year across New Zealand’s highest risk state highways and local roads.

Locals know their roads, so we want to hear what you think about current speed limits and the proposed changes. We’ll use your feedback to recommend what speed limits are best for these roads and then formally consult with you again. You can provide feedback by:

• Visiting nzta.govt.nz/auckland-speed-reviews
• Attending a drop-in session

Saturday 19 October 2019
BP Warkworth
67 Auckland Rd SH1, College Estate, Warkworth
10am - 12pm

Sunday 20 October 2019
Puhoi Centennial hall
88 Puhoi Rd, Puhoi
10am-12pm

Feedback closes midnight 28th October 2019


ends

