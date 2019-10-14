Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Chamber Welcomes Incoming Council

Monday, 14 October 2019, 10:31 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

MEDIA RELEASE


Kāpiti, Monday 14 October 2019 - The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working with the incoming Kāpiti Coast District Councillors and Mayor, following Local Body Election results announced on Saturday night.

Heather Hutchings, Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber congratulates Mayor Guru on being re-elected and welcomes the incoming group of Councillors - many who support the critical priorities identified by the Chamber in its 2019 Election Manifesto.

“In the next three years, we want the Council to focus on being Open for Business, delivering Better Infrastructure, as well as tangible results in Economic Development.

“In our candidate questionnaire we asked Councillor and Mayoral candidates a range of questions; the majority said yes to transparent quarterly reporting on activities funded through Commercial Rates, an ‘Open for Business’ approach to decisions made and policies set by KCDC, as well as better support for Kāpiti’s tourism sector.

“We look forward to seeing progress in these priority areas, and we will be holding the Council to account to ensure these commitments are met,” says Heather Hutchings.

The Chamber also congratulates the re-election of Councillors Angela Buswell and James Cootes, who have been hard-working advocates for the Kāpiti business community.

“James and Angela have helped in key areas; ensuring the Independent Review of Council got over the line, helping secure air services for Kāpiti and supporting the Chamber as we work on behalf of our members. The business community looks forward to working with them between 2019 and 2022,” says Heather Hutchings.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 