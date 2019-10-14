Kāpiti Chamber Welcomes Incoming Council

Kāpiti, Monday 14 October 2019 - The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working with the incoming Kāpiti Coast District Councillors and Mayor, following Local Body Election results announced on Saturday night.

Heather Hutchings, Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber congratulates Mayor Guru on being re-elected and welcomes the incoming group of Councillors - many who support the critical priorities identified by the Chamber in its 2019 Election Manifesto.

“In the next three years, we want the Council to focus on being Open for Business, delivering Better Infrastructure, as well as tangible results in Economic Development.

“In our candidate questionnaire we asked Councillor and Mayoral candidates a range of questions; the majority said yes to transparent quarterly reporting on activities funded through Commercial Rates, an ‘Open for Business’ approach to decisions made and policies set by KCDC, as well as better support for Kāpiti’s tourism sector.

“We look forward to seeing progress in these priority areas, and we will be holding the Council to account to ensure these commitments are met,” says Heather Hutchings.

The Chamber also congratulates the re-election of Councillors Angela Buswell and James Cootes, who have been hard-working advocates for the Kāpiti business community.

“James and Angela have helped in key areas; ensuring the Independent Review of Council got over the line, helping secure air services for Kāpiti and supporting the Chamber as we work on behalf of our members. The business community looks forward to working with them between 2019 and 2022,” says Heather Hutchings.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

