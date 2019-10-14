Heavy Rain Warning Gisborne Tokomaru Bay northwards

Metservice has issued a Heavy Rain Warning for tomorrow for Gisborne North of Tokomaru Bay and a Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne south of Tokomaru Bay about the Gisborne ranges and Hawkes Bay ranges.

Situation

A deep low over the north Tasman Sea is expected to move onto Northland this afternoon and evening, and southeastwards across the upper North Island during Tuesday, then away from the country on Wednesday. Heavy rain and strong east to southeast winds associated with this low should affect many parts of the North Island from Monday to early Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected in Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne where a Heavy Rain Warning (Orange) is in force. Heavy rain is also expected to affect other parts of the North Island, and Heavy Rain Watches are in force from northeast parts of Auckland, western Bay of Plenty, the remainder of Gisborne not in the Warning area and the ranges of Hawkes Bay. In addition, the strongest winds are expected in Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and western Bay of Plenty where Strong Wind Warnings (Orange) remains in force. Strong winds are also expected in Northland, and from southern Waikato to Manawatu, and remainder of Bay of Plenty not in the warning, and Strong Wind Watches are in force for these areas. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest Warnings and Watches in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning:

Area: Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay northwards

Valid: 26 hours from 4:00 am Tuesday to 6:00 am Wednesday

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Expect 110 to 130 mm of rain to accumulate during this time. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm per hour.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne:

Issued: 10:14am Monday, 14th October 2019

Area: The ranges of Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay southwards, and the ranges of Hawkes Bay

Valid: 4:00am Tuesday to 9:00am Wednesday

Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.





© Scoop Media

