Police responding to incident near Auckland Airport - update

Please attribute to Inspector Joseph Hunter, Counties Manukau Police

Police responding to reports of a threat being made at a facility near Auckland Airport this morning have completed their search, and are confident there is no risk to the public.

Police have been at the location on Geoffrey Roberts Road since about 8am, and the building was evacuated shortly before 9am.

Police specialist groups, along with military and aviation security personnel, have been carrying out searches and extensive enquiries have been carried out.

This has now been completed and no objects of concerns were located.

Police are satisfied the threat was not a legitimate one.

Staff members at the evacuated site will now able to return to the building.

We want to reassure the public that we take these threats seriously and respond accordingly, and thank members of the public for their patience while our work was carried out.

Cordons around Laurence Stevens Drive and Geoffrey Roberts Road have now been lifted.

Police will be investigating the source of threat, and cannot rule out laying charges once that is completed.

