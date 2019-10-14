Police enquiries ongoing into Te Atatu incident

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB:

Police are continuing its enquiries into an incident in Te Atatu where a person sustained critical injuries following a report of an attempted van break-in early Sunday morning.

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A scene examination of the Te Atatu Road address was completed yesterday.

Police have spoken with the van owner, who was released from hospital yesterday, and a number of witnesses have also been spoken to as part of our enquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby says Police are still seeking a second man also reportedly involved in the vehicle break-in who fled from the scene in a vehicle.

“We need to locate this man as part of our enquiries and we urge this man to come forward to Police.

“We also encourage anyone who saw any suspicious activity on Te Atatu Road around 3.50am on Sunday morning to contact Police if they are yet to do so,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Libby.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

