14 October 2019



Porter River Bridge, SH73, overnight closures Thursday night, 17 October, to fix guardrail

The NZ Transport Agency will repair the broken guardrail on the Porter River bridge this Thursday night and into Friday early morning.

The guardrail on the SH73 bridge was badly damaged in a recent car crash.

From 9 pm this Thursday night (17 October) to 6 am Friday, drivers will be allowed across the bridge at ten-minute intervals at the top of each hour.

Thanks to all late night/ early morning drivers for factoring in the extra time, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

• Updates at this link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/276612

