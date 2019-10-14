Porter River Bridge, SH73, overnight closures Thursday night
Monday, 14 October 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: NZTA
14 October 2019
Porter
River Bridge, SH73, overnight closures Thursday night, 17
October, to fix guardrail
The NZ Transport Agency will
repair the broken guardrail on the Porter River bridge this
Thursday night and into Friday early morning.
The
guardrail on the SH73 bridge was badly damaged in a recent
car crash.
From 9 pm this Thursday night (17 October) to 6
am Friday, drivers will be allowed across the bridge at
ten-minute intervals at the top of each hour.
Thanks to
all late night/ early morning drivers for factoring in the
extra time, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca
Forrester.
• Updates at this link: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/276612
ends
