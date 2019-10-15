Update: Firearms incident in Foxton
Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Sheridan, Area Investigations Manager, Manawatu:
Police
continue their efforts to locate an offender who was
involved in a firearms incident yesterday morning in
Foxton.
A person has sustained injuries as a result of the
incident and remains in a critical condition.
A firearm
believed to have been used in the incident has been
recovered.
As Police continue their investigation there
will be higher Police presence in the area and we
acknowledge the public's support and patience.
Anyone
with information should contact Police immediately on
111.
Information can also be shared anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
