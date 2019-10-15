Update: Firearms incident in Foxton

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, Area Investigations Manager, Manawatu:

Police continue their efforts to locate an offender who was involved in a firearms incident yesterday morning in Foxton.

A person has sustained injuries as a result of the incident and remains in a critical condition.

A firearm believed to have been used in the incident has been recovered.

As Police continue their investigation there will be higher Police presence in the area and we acknowledge the public's support and patience.

Anyone with information should contact Police immediately on 111.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

