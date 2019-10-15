Take part in the ShakeOut this Thursday

Timaru District Council will be offering handouts and civil defence advice to raise the awareness of New Zealand Shakeout Day on 17 October 2019.

ShakeOut is held across the world to remind people of the right action to take during an earthquake, Drop, Cover and Hold, or to practise a tsunami hīkoi (evacuation) if in a coastal area.

Council’s Emergency Management Advisor, Lamorna Cooper, says that Council staff will be at the entrance of Timaru Mitre 10 Mega, answering questions about preparing for emergencies and offering civil defence advice handouts from 8am to 5pm on Thursday 17 October.

“This will include handing the updated Timaru District Emergency Survival Guide and water bottles for kids. Items that can go in an emergency kit will also be displayed at the scene,” she said.

“The actual earthquake drill and tsunami evacuation is taking place on Thursday 17 October at 1.30pm.

“It's being held during the school and work day, so it will be an excellent opportunity for organisations, schools and families to participate and familiarise themselves with the evacuation routes.

“Though Council has the Public Alert Siren System to monitor and alert related natural hazards, it is just as important for the public know for themselves the signs of an emergency and what to do when something happens.

“We hope the ShakeOut Day can raise people’s awareness about their own preparation for earthquake and tsunami.”

Wherever you are at 1.30pm on 17 October 2019, you can take part in the drill. Just drop, cover and hold for up to one minute, and if you’re in a coastal area, practise your tsunami evacuation.

Registration is at https://getready.govt.nz/involved/shakeout





