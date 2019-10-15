Prohibited firearms event at the Pakowhai Hall this Thursday

There will be a prohibited firearms collection event at the Pakowhai Hall on Pakowhai Road this Thursday 17 October.

The event will be held from 2pm-6pm.

Handing in prohibited firearms and parts at a Police-run collection event is just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

There are 41 approved licensed dealers (including 2 in Napier and 1 in Hastings) that can accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of Police until mid-November.

Information on opening hours and how to book is available on dealer’s websites.

Also note that some firearms with non-detachable tubular magazines can be modified, and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths and what you need to know is on Police’s website.

If firearm owners have a prohibited item that is rare, unique and/or has been modified in a way that the value of the item is significant, then they can apply for compensation under Unique Prohibited.

Once again people can find more information about this on our website, including a list of Police-approved valuers.

All the information you need to participate in the buy-back is available from www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.





© Scoop Media

