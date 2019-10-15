Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruapehu returns Mayor Cameron with strong mandate

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu has voted to return Mayor Don Cameron to office with a strong mandate for his third three year term.

Under the STV (Single Transferable Vote) system in place for this election Mayor Cameron won on the first iteration receiving 2847 votes well above the other mayoral challenger Jacques Windell on 750 votes.

Voter turnout was 48.87% above the 2016 election turnout of 46.47% and just ahead of the average voter turnout for all councils of 48.3%.

Mayor Cameron said that he wanted to thank Ruapehu voters for their support which he saw as a vote of confidence in Council’s governance and growth focused work programme.

I am thrilled with the make-up of the new Council and two new councillors business woman Robyn Gram on the Taumarunui Ward and our youngest ever councillor Elijah Pue elected by the Waimarino-Waiouru Ward.

I am confident they will both make a valuable contribution to Council with Robyn bringing her demonstrated common sense and Elijah an important youthful outlook and focus on the issues important to our Rangatahi like the environment and climate change.

Mayor Cameron said that the new Council has a busy first week with a meet and greet of the new and re-elected members before getting underway on what is a significant set of issues and work programme.

At the time we described last year’s Long Term Plan (LTP) as ‘”the most exciting, ambitious, and yet challenging ten year strategic plan so far” with the work planned for the next three years likely to set Ruapehu’s development agenda for a generation.

Community support for the LTP provided Council with the funding and necessary framework to undertake the work required to meet government legislated compliance requirements notably in water and waste management, increase our spending on local roads by $2m, continue with economic and social development and maintain our levels of service.

One of the key commitments in the LTP was on working hard with government to obtain funding assistance to help bring down the uncomfortable projected increase in debt from the unavoidable water infrastructure upgrades.

Council Chief Executive Clive Manley has subsequently been working as part of a team advising government on water regulation changes and to unlock funding support.

We are hopeful that government’s promised financial assistance will make a meaningful difference to the level of rate increases Ruapehu ratepayers will need to pay to receive the new mandated water quality levels.

Despite any government funding support we may receive there are Ruapehu whanau are already struggling or failing to meet the rising cost of housing, food and essential services such as electricity.

In response one of Council’s major Policy initiatives over the next three years is a community led, multi-year, cross-generational ‘Liveability and Affordability Study’ focusing on housing, health, education, employment, environment, accessibility and social wellbeing.

The Study aims to give Council, our partner agencies, NGO’s, and the community as a whole, a much clearer picture of our social and economic challenges and the supporting evidence to better lobby the government and make better decisions on the most urgent needs of Ruapehu communities.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 