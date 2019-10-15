Prohibited firearm events in Taupo and Turangi

There will be a prohibited firearm collection event in Taupo this weekend and in Turangi next weekend.

The event on Saturday 19 October will be held at the Taupo Vintage Car Club, Hickling Park, in Taupo from 9am-1pm.

The Turangi event will be held on Saturday 26 October in Te Wharewaka Building, SH1 Tokaanu, in Turangi from 9am-1pm.

Handing in prohibited firearms and parts at a Police-run collection event is just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

There are 41 approved licensed dealers that can accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of Police until mid-November.

Information on opening hours and how to book is available on dealer’s websites.

Also note that some firearms with non-detachable tubular magazines can be modified and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths and what you need to know, is on Police’s website.

If firearm owners have a prohibited item that is rare, unique and/or has been modified in a way that the value of the item is significant, then they can apply for compensation under Unique Prohibited.

Once again people can find more information about this on our website, including a list of Police-approved valuers.

All the information you need to participate in the buy-back is available from www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

