Four prohibited firearm collection events on Chatham Island

Four prohibited firearm collection events to be held on Chatham Island

Police will hold 4 prohibited firearm collection events on Chatham Island from Thursday 17 October to Sunday 20 October.

The events will be held each day at the Chatham’s Courthouse from 10am-1pm.

This is the only opportunity for Chatham Island and Pitt Island residents to participate in a collection event before the amnesty ends on 20 December.

Post 20 December 2019, people possessing prohibited firearms will be committing a crime, and may be prosecuted.

Police encourage those with internet access to complete their online notification form first before attending the event.

However, if they aren’t able to, Police staff will be on hand at the event to help firearms holders with their form.

For those who attend the collection event, please make sure you bring the following with you:

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· Your bank account number

· Your online notification number (if you are able to complete the form in advance)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition.

You can also hand-in any firearms and parts you don’t want under amnesty.

This is for people who are in possession of any firearm, but do not have a licence.

You can do this anonymously - no questions asked - just drop and go.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

